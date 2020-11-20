Clad in his all white outfit, music guru Siisi Baidoo obviously won many souls for God with his anointing service at the ongoing 2020 Adom Praiz gospel concert.

Siisi did not disappoint his fans who had waited hours for his melodious voice to echo loud at the Silicon House.

Siisi Baidoo and his ministry at Adom Praiz 2020

The musician praised and prayed till sweat gave enough demonstration of the power emitting from his body.

He sang back to back contemporary gospel tracks and urged the world to taste and see the goodness of God.

Siisi, together with audiences, experienced the joy of the Holy Ghost. He testified the height of his faith was in the thanksgiving he gave.