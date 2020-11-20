It was an incredible worship session as all men choir took their turn at the 2020 Adom Praiz virtual concert.

The choir is made up of seasoned worship leaders from so many churches with a heart of worship to touch God’s heart.

The group, led by Sylvester Seidu, took patrons and viewers, who watched from the comfort of their homes, before God with a heart of worship and thanksgiving.

As their name suggests, it was indeed a spirit-filled experience.

This year’s event brought together giants in the gospel fraternity in Ghana to worship and thank God for the blessings and favours bestowed on the Multimedia Group as it marks its 25th anniversary.

It also offered Ghanaians an opportunity to join in thanking God for his mercies since the beginning of the year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The night was filled with hit songs from a host of gospel musicians including Bernard Amankwa, Eric Jeshurun, Rose Agyei, Sax Borsah and Edwin Dadson, among others.