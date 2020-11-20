There is certainly jubilation in all Holy cities of Heaven as Adom TV’s annual gospel concert, Adom Praiz kicks starts.

To set the ball rolling for the 11th edition was the blissful performance of the talented saxophonist, Stephen Borsah who blew out some melodious tunes.

Adom Praiz 2020: Sax Borsah performs

With the help of his backing choristers, Stephen gave a perfect rendition of Chris Tomlin’s ‘How great is our God’.

The atmosphere at the Silicon House Production is already charged for what is expected to be a four-hour anointing-filled service.

Patrons watching the virtual concert from their homes have been gingered with the Jazz ministration, like the one they experienced two years ago at the Perez Dome.

Watch Sax Borsah’s performance below: