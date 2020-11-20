The Multimedia Group choir on Friday, November 20, 2020, once again did what it is good at inside Tesano-based Silicon House.

This was during the 2020 edition of Adom Praiz which happened to be a virtual concert in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Clad in its classy 25th Multimedia anniversary cloth, the choir lighten up spirits with soul captivating performance.

Energetic Sarah Opare led the choir to minister medley of songs and it felt like she had another hidden talent in her because she performed flawlessly.

She had always been heard on TV and radio but Gifty Andoh Appiah also took her turn to show off her other side as a lead singer.

The choir, during the night, delivered songs with mixed tempos ranging from local gospel to foreign.

Award-winning artiste, Joe Mettle’s famous everything was not left out coupled with Akese Brempong’s crazy love.

The instrumentalists did not also disappoint as they express their God-giving talents behind the drums, guitar, keyboard and other instruments.

They enjoyed the ministration as much as patrons and displayed wild dance skills on stage.