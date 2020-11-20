It is a night of music, dance, prayer and worship at the 2020 edition of the much anticipated Adom FM’s annual music concert, Adom Praiz.

The event, which is currently taking place at the Silicon Lodge in Accra, is being graced by renowned and celebrated gospel acts, who are thrilling patrons in their homes.

Adom Praiz 2020: Gospel act Eric Jeshrun thrills fans with powerful songs [Watch]

Gospel diva, Rose Adjei, known for her hit song ‘Nyame Ye’ didn’t disappoint and took patrons at home through a time of worship with her songs.

The gospel artiste showed her worship prowess when she took her turn on stage.