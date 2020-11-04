It was a sight to behold when gospel music duo, Celestine Donkor and Nsoromma star, Nhyiraba Gideon took to the podium of Adom Praiz 2020 launch.

The duo led a worship session with local gospel tunes and their famous Agbebolo song.

Their short-but-captivating performance was to give a tip of patrons should expect on the big day itself.

This year’s event which happens to be the 11th edition is scheduled for November 20, 2020 at the Perez Dome, Dzorwulu.

Gospel artistes billed for the event are; Elder Mireku, Celestine Donkor, Edwin Dadson, MOG, Jeshurun Otchere, Bernard Amankwa and Sylvester Seidu.

Others include Evangelist Diana Asamoah, the Multimedia Choir, Cici Baidoo, Sax Vorsah.

Watch Celestine and Gideon in the attached video above: