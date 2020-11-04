The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has revealed what he says the funniest question ever asked by his children.

According to him, his bilingual skills made his kids wonder if they were spies in their own home.

“I can speak Ga, Dagbani, Gonja, Hausa, Twi which I don’t know where I picked it from but luckily for me I married Lordina who is an Akan and it’s also probably because people speak it all over the place,” he said on Accra-based Starr FM.

The former President has explained that he has, on many occasions, had to switch languages with his wife, Lordina when they didn’t want their children to know about certain conversations.

ALSO READ:

“I remember one time when our children were with us when we switched to Hausa only for my son, Shafiq, to ask why we were speaking a language they didn’t understand before asking if we think they were spies in their own home,” he added amid laughter.