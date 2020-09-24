The daughter of former president John Mahama, Farida Mahama, has opened up on how she feels anytime a negative comment is made about her father.

One fan asked her during a question and answer session on Instagram if she feels hurt about the negative comments made about her father.

Her simple answer was “Sometimes we move”.

She shared this on her Instastories, where she answered more questions posed to her by the fans.

Another person asked if she aspires to be a politician in future, but her answer was no. She said she is not interested in politics and never aspires to be a politician.

Again, another fan asked to know why she is not interested in politics and got the answer: “I just have no interest in politics”.