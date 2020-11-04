

The Acting Director-General of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) Dr Prince H. Armah has officially opened a three-day simulation workshop on the nationwide training of teachers and other educational stakeholders on the Common Core Programme (CCP) Curriculum for JHS 1 to SHS 1.

The workshop which will run from 3rd to 5th November, 2020, will serve as a platform to fine-tune the training plan and resources for subsequent training of teachers across the entire country.

The simulation will also provide critical insight and feedback that will help prepare the curriculum experts who will lead the national master trainers’ workshops, expected to commence in the coming weeks.

The CCP is a carefully designed programme consisting of a set of learning areas which all learners are expected to study from JHS 1 to SHS 1. It aims to prepare learners for further education, the world of work or both. After SHS 1, learners have the option of branching into academic or career pathways.

Dr Prince Armah

Speaking at the event, Dr Prince Armah stressed the importance of the ongoing reforms to the national curriculum, which he said were carefully designed to develop a new generation of young Ghanaians who are well-equipped for further education and the world of work.

He urged participants to ensure that the goal of the workshop, which is to fine-tune the training plan in order to ensure an effective nationwide implementation of the new curriculum, is achieved.

Prof. Kwame Osei-Kwarteng, the Chairman of the NaCCA Council also expressed gratitude to participants for taking part in the vital national exercise and wished them a successful programme.

The Common Core Programme curriculum has been approved by Cabinet but its implementation which was scheduled for September 2020, was delayed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is now expected to be rolled out at the start of the next academic year, beginning with learners in JHS 1 before being gradually scaled up to those in SHS 1 in subsequent years.

Curriculum and subject experts from NaCCA, the GES and various educational institutions involved in the development of the new CCP Curriculum are taking part in the workshop, which is being held at the Aknak Hotel in Accra.