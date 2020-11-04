The Bono Regional Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Konlaabig Rasheed, has made a personal donation to his party in the region.

Mr Rasheed has donated 30 motorbikes, 2,000 t-shirts and mobile phones to all 12 constituencies in the region.

The donated bicycles

The items, according to the NPP executive, form part of his integral loyalty and unreserved commitment to the NPP and his personal contribution towards the agenda 4More4Nana which is aimed at retaining President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as well as the party’s parliamentary candidates in the region.

“This is a personal donation aimed at resourcing the party at the base to ensure that the agenda of winning all 12 seats in the region is not a mirage. I’m equally doing this to ensure that President Akufo-Addo is retained to continue to develop Ghana the more,” he explained.

He pleaded with the party’s faithful to bury their differences and work together as a team to secure a gargantuan victory come December 7, 2020.

Mr Rasheed also donated motorbikes to leaders of some volunteer groups within the Bono enclave.

Konlaabig Rasheed handing over the donated items

Also donated by him were mobile phones to some NPP Bono Regional Communication team members who he admonished to put the items to good use and not divert for personal gains.

Receiving the items on behalf of his colleagues, Mr Frank M Damtarl who is the Sunyani East Constituency Chairman, acknowledged the efforts of Mr Konlaabig Rasheed in developing the party in the area by resourcing the various constituencies within the Bono region.

Bartholomew N. Incoom, Sunyani East Constituency Organiser, on behalf of his colleagues also appreciated the efforts of the Regional Organiser who he said has always made it a must to resource the constituency organisers in discharging their duties efficiently.

He recounted similar donations of motorbikes, bicycles, desktop computers, farm inputs and implements to all the 29 constituencies in the then Brong Ahafo region prior to the 2016 general election by Konlaabig Rasheed even though the NPP then was in opposition.