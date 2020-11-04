Former President John Mahama is questioning the inclusion of Airbus scandal investigations in the Special Prosecutors’ findings in the Agyapa Royalties agreement.

According to him, the inclusion of the development which is currently a subject of investigations is a clear attempt by Martin Amidu to offset the potential damage against government after the Corruption Risk Assessment went public.

In the findings submitted to President Akufo-Addo, the Mr Amidu went beyond the Agyapa deal to reveal that the NDC flagbearer is the mysterious ‘Government Official 1’ whose “brother is Samuel Adam Mahama” cited in the Airbus probe.

Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu further indicated that he would have interrogated Mr Mahama if not for the upcoming elections.

Speaking during his Accra tour at the University of Ghana he said the development was unfortunate adding that, “nobody asked you about Airbus.”

“If you [Martin Amidu] were man enough, present Agyapa and do a report on Airbus separately. And I will come as a man and answer you on Airbus. If you think I’m indicted in Airbus, accuse me directly.

“But because he is a coward and he knew they were going to discuss Agyapa, he put a paragraph on Airbus to equalise the discussion. I mean what stupidity is this?” he said.

Martin Amidu’s probe of the transaction between government and the Agyapa Mineral Royalties Limited also cited the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta for bid-rigging.

Mr Mahama posited in his Tuesday that the OSP’s inclusion of the update on the Airbus scandal was to detract attention from the involvement of the Finance Minister because “you’ve indicted the President’s cousin as Finance Minister and you’re afraid that you’re presenting only a report on Agyapa.”

“So in presenting the Agyapa report [Martin Amidu] put some other report that balances the equation,” the NDC flagbearer added.