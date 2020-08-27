Tough-talking politician, Kennedy Agyapong, has condemned former President Mahama’s decision to legalise the activities of commercial bike riders.

To the Assin Central legislator, the decision is not in the best interest of the nation, hence expects Ghanaians to kick against it.

Mr Agyapong’s comment comes after the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) promised to make the business, popularly known as ‘Okada’, legal in the country.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Oman FM, Mr Agyapong advised Mr Mahama to first allow his children engage in the business.

“Why won’t he rather think of something better for the people than legalisation of Okada; does he expect people to graduate from school to engage in Okada business?” he fumed.

He added: “It is an insult to Ghanaians and I’m surprised people are hailing the decision.”

Meanwhile, the Vice President and Policy Analyst of IMANI Ghana, Kofi Bentil, has backed Mr Mahama’s decision.

To Mr Bentil, it is “a major service provider of choice in traffic locked urban areas and underserved rural areas and elsewhere.”

ALSO READ:

Mr Mahama argued that Okada has created more jobs for the youth than any of the recent job programmes put together by the Akufo-Addo-led government, thus, he will make it legal should he win the December elections.

Listen to Mr Agyapong in the audio attached above: