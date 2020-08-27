Shatta Wale beats Sarkodie and Stonebwoy in Google Trends ranking

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, is number one on the list of artistes in Ghana who are widely searched for on google per results collated from the Google Trends website by Adomonline.com.

Google Trends is a tool that shows how frequently a given search term is entered into Google’s search engine relative to the site’s total search volume over a given period of time.

It analyses the popularity of top search queries in Google Search across various regions and languages and after looking at the graphs critically to compare the search volume of artistes based in Ghana Shatta Wale was on top.

Popular musicians Sarkodie and Stonebwoy followed in second and third positions respectively.

According to Google, the numbers by the graph represent search interest relative to the highest point on the chart for the given region and time.

Looking at the graph critically, Sarkodie reached his peak in July 2016. At that time Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale came nowhere close.

Stonebwoy’s search query graph reached it’s peak circa July 2020.

Shatta Wale after collaborating with Beyoncé in July 2019 topped the charts with a wide margin and has stayed on top till now.

Check out the live graphs below:

Below is a list of keywords that most people used to search for the three musicians: