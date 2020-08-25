Singer Mzbel has reacted to reports circulating that she had been arrested by the Greater Accra Regional Police Command.

Adomonline.com reported the incident after television personality, Stacy Amoateng, reported the controversial musician to the police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service for defamation of character.

Police Public Relations Officer of the CID, DSP Juliana Obeng confirmed this to Adom News Monday.

“Mzbel came to the CID headquarters on her own but she was officially arrested,” she added.

But reacting to this, Mzbel said, If u prayed for my downfall, u should get a refund back lol…

To those who reported her story, she added, well feel free to use my name to trend some wai lol good night Mzbelievers 🤎.

Mzbel, also known as Nana Akua Amoah, is reported to have said Miss Amoateng is HIV positive per information she got from prophet Nigel Gaisie.