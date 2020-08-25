The People’s National Convention‘s (PNC) Council of Elders has resolved an impasse that rocked the party ahead of its national Delegates Congress.

There were some disagreements between the leader of the party, Dr Edward Mahama, and it’s Chairman, Bernard Mornah over the date for the event.

Mr Mornah had initially scheduled the event for September 19, 2020, which Dr Mahama overturned in a separate directive.

However, the Council in a presser noted it has intervened to resolve the impasse in the larger interest of the party.

It noted they have also affirmed the National Executive Council’s directive to allow nominations to remain open in all the regions of the country for aspirants until September 7, 2020.

Meanwhile, they have pegged the filing fees for the flagbearer position at GH¢ 30K, National Chairperson at GH¢ 20K with the vice at GH¢10K while all others go for GH¢5K.