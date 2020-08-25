Former Western Regional Football Association chairman, Kojo Yankah, has questioned the date scheduled for the 26th Congress of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The GFA has scheduled Tuesday, September 1, 2020, for the ordinary congress at the GFA Technical Centre (Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram).

Ironically, the date has been questioned by stakeholders since the Court of Arbitration (CAS) for Sports will announce the verdict between Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer and the GFA.

“I don’t agree with the date scheduled for the congress,” Mr Yankah told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

Kojo Yankah

“Ordinarily, I was thinking it will start two days after the ruling.

“We are expecting the CAS verdict on September 1 and scheduled Congress on the same day, it is not helpful. We will not be focused because we will be expecting the ruling while we are all at Congress.

“I think the Executive Council must revisit its decision and do the right thing because the date is questionable for me.”

READ ALSO

Mr Yankah also slammed government for its ‘indecision’ on when football will resume.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, in his recent interview, pledged that football will resume soon but according to former GFA Executive Committee member, the government has no plans for the resumption of football.

“Government has disappointed football people because we were expecting their support and nothing came from them.

“I think their plan to collapse football did not work and so they have decided not to help the development of football. It is worrying because we did not expect this from the government.

Football came to a standstill in mid-March and was subsequently truncated on June 30 after a meeting by the Executive Council.