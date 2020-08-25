The National Democratic Congress (NDC) wing in the Asawase constituency has arrested and handed over to the police, a 36-year-old man accused of collecting voter Identity (ID) cards of some residents of Asokore Mampong and its environs.

Over 300 voter ID cards and duplicate cards found in his possession have also been handed over to the Asokore Mampong police.

READ ALSO:

The suspect, John Amoah, told Luv News he has been collecting the ID cards to build a network to assess government loans in the future.

But Regional Chairman of the NDC said it’s a ploy to get some voters within the NDC stronghold disenfranchised.