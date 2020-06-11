The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has withdrawn its case at the Supreme Court challenging the power of the Electoral Commission over the compilation of a new Voters Register.

This was after the Supreme Court judges directed the party to make a choice between the compilation and exclusion of the old voters identity card which were the two reliefs they sought.

Lawyer for the NDC, Godwin Tamakloe, in court on Thursday, June 11, 2020, opted for a ruling on the use of the old voter identity card and dropped the claims against the compilation.

In its justification, the EC argued that it was an independent body with the constitutional responsibility of determining how any registration exercise should be conducted.

It also described the old voter identity card as a “fruit from a poisoned tree” and a breach of Article 42 of the Constitution, which defines who is qualified to register to vote.