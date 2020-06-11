Ghana’s apex court, the Supreme Court, has adjourned the case between the Electoral Commission (EC) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The Supreme Court was expected to give its final ruling on the legal tussle between the EC and NDC today, June 11, 2020, but was unable to, thereby adjourning the case to June 23, 2020.

Heavy security at supreme court

At the premises of the apex court today was heavy security presence to avert any form of dispute due to the high public interest in the matter.

The NDC dragged the EC to the apex court to ventilate its dissatisfaction over the decision by the EC to exclude voters identity card in the compilation of a new register, arguing that it will disenfranchise some 10 million eligible voters.