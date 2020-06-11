Rapper Yaa Pono has added his voice to the ongoing brouhaha over Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-William’s son, Daniel, who leaked his own nude video on social media.

According to him, the Founder and Leader of Action Chapel International, Mr Duncan-Williams decided to take his ‘sick’ son to a psychiatrist hospital but not to see a local pastor like many Ghanaians would’ve done.

Taking to his Instagram page, the ‘Amen’ hitmaker threw light on the need to patronise hospital services than rely on some pastors who have prayer camps serving as hospital grounds for their church members.

He posted a photo of himself with the caption which read:

The pastor said his son dey craze so he dey take am go psychiatric hospital,,, some ppl will take their craze son to the pastor,,,, eii,, me dee my own be say RESPECT FIRST [SIC].

Read the original post below: