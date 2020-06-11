Ghanaian right-back Emmanuel Hackman set-up the equalizer for his club side Portimonense in their 2-2 drawn game against Benfica in the Portuguese league.

Benfica were closing in on a win until Hackman flicked the ball to Junior Tavares to shoot home for the equalizer at the Estádio Municipal de Portimão on Wednesday.

Hackman who was named as part of the eleven men with the highest goal point ratings for matchday 25 last week lasted the entire duration of the game.

The highly-rated defender will be looking to cement his place at the heart of defence for the rest of the season.