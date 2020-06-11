There was heavy security at the premises of the Supreme Court Thursday prior to the hearing of the case between the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Electoral Commission (EC).

The NDC contends that the exclusion of the voters identity card from the list of registration documents in the compilation of a new Voters Register by the EC will disenfranchise many innocent Ghanaians.

Due to high public interest in the issue, there was heavy security presence at the premises of the apex court to avert any form of disturbance.

Legal representatives of the NDC included Betty Mould-Iddrisu, Joyce Bawa Mogtari and Marietta Brew Appiah Oppong.

The court, after listening to arguments from the parties, adjourned the case to July 23 for its ruling.

Below are pictures from the Supermen Court:

Heavy security at Supreme Court

