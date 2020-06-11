Comedian Funny Face has threatened to expose secrets of Nana Romeo for his unfair attitude towards his guests on his show during interviews.

After several people blasted the Accra FM radio presenter for his unprofessional behavior with Wendy Shay, Funny Face has cautioned him to be quite else he’ll reveal his secrets on social media.

In a video posted by Funny Face on his Instagram account, he was seen having an interview with this same Nana Romeo on Accra FM, where the latter asked Funny Face an ‘unprofessional’ question.

Funny Face also told him his peace of mind on the show.

But after the video of the interview, Funny Face wrote: “ONE MAN STOPPER 🙏❤️😀🪓😀 KASOA VANDAMME, EI GO OVER YOU. You ask stupid question .. u get stupid answer 😅😅 niqqa keep quite .. before I spread your secrets on social media .. like ABRO ne NKATE3R 😅.”