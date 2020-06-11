Controversial counsellor George Lutterodt and wife, Abigail Naa Yemoley, have welcomed an adorable baby.

Proud Lutterodt, taking to social media to announce the delivery, shared a photo in which he is seen holding the new baby with a heart-warming message to his wife.

“Happy Delivery day to my wife Mrs Counselor Lutterodt from Rev Counselor Lutterodt and my extended family members,” the post read.

He further wished for ”long life and good health” from above for the mother of his kids while praying for divine blessing for her.

He, however, did not disclose the gender of the baby and day of delivery.

Watch the photo below: