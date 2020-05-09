Counsellor Lutterodt has been spotted wearing his wife’s panty as nose mask, all in the name of celebrating Mother’s Day.

He has also urged Ghanaian men, especially husbands, to do well and emulate his gesture.

According to him, it portrays the love they have for their baby mamas, explaining that it is an apt move to making couples compatible.

He stated unequivocally that the panty he wore as nose mask belonged to his wife, adding that, he sees nothing wrong with it.

This incident happened in the studios of Okay FM, monitored by Adomonline.com.