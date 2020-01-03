Controversial Radio and Television Counselor, George Lutterodt believes Ghana has shame queens and not slay queens as been portrayed on social media.

According to Counsellor Lutterodt, these shame queens are putting pressure on the young ladies who tend to copy what they see on social media.

He also blamed the phenomenon on what he says is bad parenting in Ghana which is robbing youngsters of appropriate training.

Parenting has become like zoo-keeping and poultry-farming activities so charity no longer begins at home.

Parenting now happens on social media and that has caused some of these young women to copy what they see these shame queens do, he lamented

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam, Friday, the counselor asked the so called ‘queens’ to stop calling themselves ‘slay queens’ because what they sell have nothing to do entrepreneurship.