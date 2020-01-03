The Inspector General of Police(IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, has made major changes in the command structure of the service.

The Director-General of the Criminal Investigative Department of the Ghana Police Service, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, is now the Director-General in charge of welfare for the service.

COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, former CID boss

She is to be replaced by COP Isaac Ken Yeboah who was Director-General in charge of administration.

COP George Akuffo Dampare has been removed from welfare to the director of Admin of the service.

Also, COP Tetteh Yohuno, has been moved to Special duties from his MTTD post.

Below is the full list: