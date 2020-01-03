The Lagos State Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has arrested a 25-year-old boy, Francis Monday, who sacrifices a cock every three days for the rings he used to pick people’s pockets.

According to the suspect: “An Alfa (an Islamic cleric) gave the rings to me. He brought two cocks, alligator pepper and other ingredients.

He then killed the cocks and poured the blood on the rings and mixed part of the blood with other ingredients.

At the end of the sacrifice, he gave me the two rings and charged me N50,000 for his services.

But I told him I did not have such amount of money with me and I promised to pay him more than that when the rings would start fetching money for me. He agreed and left.

But before he left, he told me he was travelling to his hometown in Togo, that he would collect the money when he returned. But I have never seen him since then.

When he was leaving, he advised me to always renew the potency of the charmed rings with the blood of a cock every three days,” he narrated.



He also revealed he was warned never to eat ‘draw soup’ and that he should never sleep with a lady who is observing her menstrual flow.



According to him, whenever he saw someone with money, smoke would be coming out from where the money is kept in any part of the person’s body and all he needed is a body contact with the owner.

“Immediately I touch the person, the money or jewel will disappear from him or her and appear in my bag that I usually go out with.

On one occasion, I collected $8,000 from a woman without her knowledge. On the day I was arrested, I saw smoke coming out from a man’s pocket I thought it was another catch.

The smoke was so much, indicating that he was with a huge amount of money. But by the time I attempted to have body contact with him, he suspected I was up to something,” he continued.

He recalled how the man challenged him, describing his act as a child’s game and later raised the alarm, which attracted passers-by who descended on me and beat me to coma.



Additionally, he revealed it takes somebody with such an antidote charm to resist his body contact