A newborn baby dumped in a public toilet at Atebubu in the Atebubu-Amantin District of the Bono East region has been rescued.

The baby, according to reports, was discovered in the Atebubu English/Arabic school toilet by a security man.

The Assembly Member for the Atebubu Zongo Electoral Area, Takiyudeen Issah, who confirmed the incident to Adom News said the baby was rescued by the security man and a teacher in a nearby bungalow.

“Around 4:50 am, the security man said he was on his way to the toilet only to hear some strange noise inside the toilet.

Upon using his torchlight to search for what could have been causing the said noise inside the toilet, the security man said he saw a handbag containing the baby so he decided to call a teacher from one of the bungalows to help take the baby out.

According to Mr Isaah, the baby is currently at the Atebubu Government Hospital as the police investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, the identify the person who dumped the baby in the toilet remains unknown.