An eight-months-pregnant woman reportedly died in Kaduna state in Nigeria yesterday, January 2, after she was allegedly bitten by a snake.

Her brother in-law, @Zun_Noorayne, shared the sad story on Twitter while demanding awareness on dangers and the right first aid in any situation.

According to him, the deceased had gone to the toilet in the early hours of the day to urinate but unknown to her, the snake was inside the WC.

The snake reportedly attacked her immediately she sat to ease herself but she failed to realize it and proceeded with her activities.

The Twitter user said no hospital could help save her life despite numerous attempts made.

He tweeted, “Today we lost my brother’s wife who was 8 months pregnant due to a snake bite as she went to ease herself in the early morning hours.Please be careful ehen making use of your toilets

Sadly our hospitals couldn’t be of help as some of the hospitals claim that they don’t keep antivenum cuz they hardly use it and it expires, can u inagine the stupidity?

As big as 44 hospital in Kaduna, they said, they had nothing to give her when she was rushed there and the express road in Kaduna that leads to NNPC clinic at Sabo, is in poor condition that lead to the delay and waste of time before they get there…

Our leaders only loot money for their personal needs but the masses mean nothing to them…

Lastly, if my voice could be heard, I’d wish we get more awareness on the dangers surrounding us and the right first aid in any situation and also awareness as how to differentiate snake bite from scorpion and other animals bite

