Counselor Cyril George Lutterodt, who is known for stirring the honest nest, has condemned persons who to into into marriages with potential partners who may already be carrying children from previous relationships.

He has described such marriages as burdensome and big mistakes on the part of the those who venture into them.

To Mr Lutterodt, the principle of “love me love my dog” is a wrong one, thereby discouraging people from considering potential partners who come with a child or two from previous relationships.

Mr Lutterodt who was speaking on Accra-based TV channel, TV3, explained that such decisions bring unnecessary responsibilities unto new partners while leaving the parents of such children with no responsibilities.

ALSO READ

“Anytime you marry a man or woman who has a child, you are getting married to the former partner and their child. We must stop that behavior which suggests that when you love a woman, whatever is around her should be loved too; it is not true,” he said

He, however, explained that his statement applied to children born out of failed marriages and not just the ones born out of wedlock.

According to Counselor Lutterodt, the only category of partners with children who should be considered is those with deceased partners, adding that for such category of people, it is no fault of theirs.