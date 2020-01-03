Sonnie Badu, the UK-based Ghanaian gospel singer and his wife Ann-Marie Badu decided to get members of their church a little jealous when the shared a passionate kiss during New Year’s day church service.
Ann-Marie who was in the crowd while her husband happily cheered the congregation ran to the pulpit to give him a warm embrace.
The award-winning musician and pastor the decided to reciprocate his wife’s gesture in a special way by locking lips with her for a passionate kisses that got the congregation cheer on the more.
Watch the beautiful video below.
Sonnie Badu and wife share passionate kiss right before church members [Video]
Sonnie Badu, the UK-based Ghanaian gospel singer and his wife Ann-Marie Badu decided to get members of their church a little jealous when the shared a passionate kiss during New Year’s day church service.