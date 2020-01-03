Defeated Assemblyman hopeful for the Adukrom Nima in the Ashanti Region, Nana Adabor Ibrahim Issah Ampim has been captured in a video undergoing a pedicure treatment in a salon.

Hon Aponkye as he is popularly known in the video who could not control himself laughed throughout the process over what he says was a ticklish feeling from the treatment.

He was heard in the video posted by Nana Aba Anamoah on instagram literally telling the pedicurist “You are tickling me” as he laughed out loud.

Despite losing the bid to become the Assemblyman, Hon Aponkye has remained the favourite personality of most Ghanaians.

The barber by profession gained the attention of many Ghanaians through huge media publicity following his weird promises of giving breakfast to residents of his electoral area if voted to represent them among other promises but never won.

He lost to Abdul Rashid who polled 1,056 of the total votes cast in the just ended District Assembly and Unit Committee elections held across Ghana.

Watch video below;