Latest photo of sensational politician, Ibrahim Isaah Ampim, popularly known as Hon Aponkye, has popped up on social media, and his fans can’t keep mute.

Following his defeat in the Assembly Member elections at the Adukrom Nima electoral area, Hon Aponkye was out of scene.

However, he claimed all the attention he desires when he unexpectedly arrived at the birthday celebration of Nana Aba Anamoah, who gave him the platform to nurture both in politics and lifestyle.

Hon Aponkye was rocking white shirt and trousers, covered up with a black suit. He also adorned himself with a silver chain and his famous black hat.

He leaped with excitement when he saw his mentor and fell to his knees in appreciation of her efforts.

Hon Aponkye, who was bursting with emotions, broke down in tears. He was later seen exchanging pleasantries with some guests present.

This is his second major appearance in the last one year; he was spotted ‘chilling’ in a plush mansion, courtesy Miss Anamoah.

Netizens have reacted positively to his latest look with many arguing he had improved his fashion sense.

MORE

Hon Aponkye became an internet sensation after his unique campaign promises went viral.

Among the many promises he listed in his manifesto, the barber turned politician pledged to provide porridge to his constituents daily.

Video below: