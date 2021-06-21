Dear God

The Alpha and the Omega

You are Father extraordinaire like no other

Yet the Man “Adam” in your mega image, Oh “brother”!

Political Fathers go Astray

And cause the nation to Trail

They plunder and betray

Causing myriad dismay

They take showers in the skies

On expensive leased flights

And say heaven has no crime

As answer to insecurity cries

Insensitive to national plight

They buy covid vaccines at twice the price claiming fright!

Their scripture is self-scentred and corrupt power-pasture without national luster

They fear no youthful thunder

Due unemployment and hunger

Which threaten to swallow them under, with anger! Selah.

Humanity goes to the Nook

Of the heavenly Father who is an eternal Brook,

Who has forsaken Wrath

To Direct our wellworn Path

With a PathFinder’s light

To a wellness that shines bright

That Resonate Pride in his Eyes As He Reflects,

In his Image we are Wired

Yet he has cause to regret!..And

God said of the earthly Fathers:

A few are Exceptional

Deserving not blame but fame

May their blessings abound

For doing great all around

Some do Extremely Well

Congratulations goodly SONS

You are not like the hounds

You are also Fathers after Gods own Heart, how swell

Those fathers doing just okay

Do not derail or fall into decay

Well done

Do not stray off to play

With ladies half your age

Who prance in your faces

As appendages earning wages

To fund lifestyles in hidden places

Why not with your family stay?

Will you not be undone?

Significant Numbers of fathers Fall into catastrophic cells:

of side chicks, slay queens and strange women in the by-ways

Unhearing of the Children or their Wives Wails

Dazed in lust lullabys

Thinking they are “dope”

Just tied up in ropes

On sexual crossroads

Where there is no hope

There are ‘deadbeat’ fathers

who think females are created to be recreational!

Perennial erection is their human right

Yet Child Support is a legal fight

School fees they don’t like

They abscond with a slight

As children sit tight and eat trite

This is absolutely not right*

How can any father so abandon an innocent Child’s expectation

That a father is next to God, an everlasting home…. selah

And God mightily said …Adam:

I have made you the Head

Why focus on wagging your Tail

Leaving a Pain Trail

As though you are Inhumane

How dare you have no Shame! Why deplete your essence?

Are you making sense?

Your testosterone ego knows no bounds?

Even as you cause wounds?

How can you be controlled by an itch in your prickly stick?

You Pounce for any ounce

As though you have ants

in your angsty pants?

Parading your nakedness

as though it were a trophy?

You are in atrophy

You are not in charge

Do zip it up and sit up Adam

Know ye Adam:

Your children yearn

For a father’s love bestowed

On which they must lean

To repeat the cycle of love bespoke

The children so want your approval

You are key to their Arrival

And their emotive Survival

With Your encouragement

They take first tentative steps

They fall and get up, they get bold, bounded on the strong shoulders of a father as a Raft

They are not Bereft or Swept

They are at their Best

When you mimic Gods Care

Adam why should this be Rare?

Yet Trust is often betrayed

And utterly shattered

Your wife is woefully embattled

sometimes evenly battered With your children embittered

This is unwise, Please unwind

Know ye not Adam:

You are bound to a holy grail

Do not track your path sodden with dissemination or fail

Why have a thick fog

in Your tunnel vision?

Or see darkly and betray your utmost mission?

Why act as though left behind in Eden’s corruption?

Even after Adamic Redemption

And God angrily said:

I AM GOD, thou shall not set up idols before me Adam. Remember Eden, When Eve became your idol and you worshipped her in disobedience?

Do you now have an inferiority complex in your banishment?

So you wreak out punishment?

You are Adam, Commander of the human troops

You have been in your elements in a stoop

still oblivious at Eden,

with Excuses, Oops

Pointing accusing fingers at Eve

Acting out: “The Woman who you gave me, made me do it,

She gave me and I ate”.. selah

Listen Adam, Mr. serpent went to Eve not because she is a weakling but because Eve is your weakness. You ate the forbidden apple without even blinking an eye. You over-ride God’s direct instructions, no questions asked? How pathetic Adam: “she gave me and I ate”? When she gives you, she becomes more than God to you? Wow? Adam?

A Woman shall Encompass a man!. Selah

Resume your rightful place Come up higher Adam

To the altar of responsibility Stop the viagra inundation

And Rebrand

YOU are a father by divine enunciation

Put on sonship clothes and commit to your mate before you mate

Be a Man of principles and live upright, dont be irate

Stop being self- defeatist. Cover up your shame with Repentance and a Prayer Plea for Restoration

A lot of you are simply unfaithful and untrustworthy. Conditioned by lax societal norms and your earthly fathers you emulate.

You are products of permissive traditions you replicate.

While ethical cultural values, you repudiate

Do you not see the boomerang repercussions in societal decadence?

Can you not with experience learn?

Even when you say “for better for worse till death us do part”, in a bond of trust

A lot of you are already lying You make promises you have no intention to keep till your day of dying

You also mock God when you take the holy bible and a ring which rings falsehood to your traditional marriages which you say gives you permission to cheat until you are weak

The bible speaks :

of God who created one Adam and one Eve

And conjoined them as one in a marital peak

Do you not know that you are to cleave to your wife and be satisfied with the breast of the wife of your youth who you are to love and treat as yourself?.

So you can have peace!

You socialize your daughters by the mistreatment of their mothers to accept what you don’t want for them, even as your sons become you and repeat the cycle of hurts and distortions.

Why are you surprised by the womens “rebellion”? DO you expect accepted mass disloyalty to be the building block to family solidarity!!

Your father’s fathers before u took several wives. Your dependent, powerless great grand mother with12 children acquiesed to an oppressive male dominance syndrome she could not overcome

You are a product of an innate polygamous unfairness with its scars tattooed on your forehead, yet you dispense unfaithfulness in an age where you de3 you hide secrets until your hidden children show up when you are dead and mullify your family. You are not even honest claiming unfaithfulness is embossed on your DNA

Your disclaimer is that you are a man! That your disloyalty is an inviolate mandate dating back to great men in the bible.

Your great grandfather was at least honest and conspicuous in dealings with your poor greatgran whose permission was sought and was pacified ! but as for you, you are sacrilegiously religious, a veritable hypocrite. You hide in shadows of christendom to do what you know is wrong , claiming your manhood has unbridled sexual rights.

You point to Solomon, Annointed King anon

Supreme Polygamist to his detriment, Wisdom Teacher

Exemplary Preacher

Great beyond Measure

Exceeding Riches in Earthly treasure… Yet

Intoned a Lamentation treatise

That life is straw and Vanity After all

Therefore for your Heavenly Retirement in awe

FEAR GOD And His HOLY CODE

TEN COMMANDMENTS Of OLD

FOR THIS IS MAN’S ALL

On fathers day, let us applaud your good efforts and great strides

When you with commitment build homes that last

Your exalted calling is difficult, The family burden is on your shoulders, and your toil is great

Just note it is not about your progesterone impediment.

It is about your leadership Imperative

It is about the flourishing of the human race in the right direction

It should not take an outspoken innocent child to tell you the Emperor is naked with self – deception!

Why must your ego keep you defeatist in erection detention?

And God resoundly said : Adam

I bound you as one with your wife

To behold the commanding heights of a joyous life,

To raise holy children

For my delight

You have everything to be happy. Enjoy deserving fatherhood .

Thank God for noble fathers who bring energy and vibrance with such comforting Resolve

Lets us salute not the first corrupted Adam, but the last Adam, holy and righteous, our devoted model.

Happy Fathers Day

Nana Frema Busia

June 20, 2021

****

The writer can be contacted via email: busiafordemocracy@yahoo.com