Ibrahim Issah Ampim, popularly known as Hon Aponkye, on Thursday, November 19, 2020, had the opportunity to sign late ex-President Jerry Rawlings‘ book of condolence.

The State from Monday opened the book of condolence at the foyer of the Accra International Conference Centre in honour of Mr Rawlings’ memory.

Hon Aponkye appeared at the venue in a National Democratic Congress (NDC) cloth with Mr Rawlings’ photo embossed on it.

It was obvious he could not hide his joy over the opportunity and was seen beaming with smiles even behind his nose masks.

Hon Aponkye signs book of condolence

ALSO READ:

The Statesman, who is also the founder of the NDC, died on Thursday, November 12 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.