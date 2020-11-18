A former boss of the National Health Insurance Authority, Sylvester Mensah, has signed the book of condolence as he mourns ex-President Jerry Rawlings.

The State on Monday, November 16, 2020, opened a Book of Condolence for the late statesman at the foyer of the Accra International Conference Centre.

Former President Rawlings, who is also the founder of the National Democratic Congress, died on Thursday, November 12 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Sylvester Mensah

Addressing the media afterwards, Mr Mensah called on persons who felt victimised under Mr Rawlings’ military regime to find a place in their hearts to forgive him.

“At this time of his departure, we can only mourn and appeal to those who have been victims of the excesses during his regime to have some space in their hearts to forgive. Times have been rough.

“The pressures, demands, and slogans when he emerged all fed into the excesses we saw at the time,” he appealed.

“It is our wish that posterity will be kind to him. He had his positives and the others. It is important to look at the silver lining and give him the honour that he deserves,” he added.

Describing Mr Rawlings’ death as a big loss to the nation, he said the former President was a statesman anchored in principles that further the course of humanity.

Meanwhile, the Book will be opened to the general public at the Accra International Conference Centre from 9:am to 5:pm and will be closed on Friday, November 20, 2020.