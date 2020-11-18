Ghana-based automobile assembler and manufacturer, Kantanka, has unleashed a new model of Junior High School (JHS) graduate, Kelvin Odartei‘s scrap car.

The Chief Executive Officer of Kantanka Automobile, Kwadwo Safo Jnr, has identified the new car model as Kantanka Akofena.

Taking to Twitter, he shared a photo of the car which is still under construction at the factory.

The Akofena model

RELATED:

The 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination graduate of Cosmos International School, shocked many by building a car with scrap metal, which surfaced on the final day of the exam in September.

Following the viral report, Kantanka Automobile, offered to mentor the young man to achieve his dreams in life as they achieve more together.