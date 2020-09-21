The Junior High School (JHS) graduate of Cosmos International School, who shocked many by building a car with scrap metal, gets help.

Ghanaian-own car maker, Katanka Automobile, has offered to mentor the young man, Kelvin Odartei to achieve his dreams in life.

BECE candidate builds scrap metal car

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kantanka Automobile, Kwadwo Safo Jnr on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem programme Monday said they will take him on board and mentor him.

Chief Executive Officer, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Junior

“The boy needs a lot of mentoring and we at Kantanka are willing to teach him,” he noted.

He indicated that, the 18-year-old is a “born handmade crafter” and the best place for him to nurture his talent is with Kantanka.

Mr Safo Jnr was baffled at the way the young boy used just scrap metals and wood to build such an amazing car.

The Kantanka CEO also disclosed plans by his company to embark on a nationwide talent hunt for wizkids like him to strengthen Ghana’s automobile industry.

“I believe there are many of such people out there so I will soon launch a programme to unearth such talents,” he added.

He urged little Odartei to pursue his dreams and not allow anything to kill his skill.

Meanwhile, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has contacted the young man to support in building his talent.

The Ministry of Education is also offering to enroll him in its Technical and Vocational Education and Training programme.

Deputy Education Minister, Gifty Twum Ampofo, said they are elated at the talent of the young boy and will support him through his secondary education.

