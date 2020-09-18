A young but talented Junior High School pupil, who sat for the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination, has wowed social media users with a car he built.

The creator of the Lamborghini-like car with bird-like doors used scrap metals and wood to achieve his unique design.

Being a pupil, Odartei Kelvin of Cosmos International School scavenged for scrap metals and used the proceeds he got from selling them to buy an engine for the vehicle.

READ ALSO:

The yet-to-be-finished automobile looked as though it had been built from scratch with scrap material.

The body of the car looked quite rusty – giving reverence to the fact that it was built from scraps.

Check out photos below:

BECE candidate builds scrap metal car

BECE candidate builds scrap metal car

BECE candidate builds scrap metal car

BECE candidate builds scrap metal car