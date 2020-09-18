A young but talented Junior High School pupil, who sat for the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination, has wowed social media users with a car he built.

The creator of the Lamborghini-like car with bird-like doors used scrap metals and wood to achieve his unique design.

Being a pupil, Odartei Kelvin of Cosmos International School scavenged for scrap metals and used the proceeds he got from selling them to buy an engine for the vehicle.

READ ALSO:

The yet-to-be-finished automobile looked as though it had been built from scratch with scrap material.

The body of the car looked quite rusty – giving reverence to the fact that it was built from scraps.

Check out photos below:

BECE candidate builds scrap metal car
BECE candidate builds scrap metal car
BECE candidate builds scrap metal car
BECE candidate builds scrap metal car
BECE candidate builds scrap metal car
BECE candidate builds scrap metal car
BECE candidate builds scrap metal car
BECE candidate builds scrap metal car
BECE candidate builds scrap metal car
BECE candidate builds scrap metal car