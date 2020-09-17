A total of 12 pregnant girls and seven nursing mothers are taking part in this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Akontombra District of the Western North Region.



Forty-three candidates, comprising 30 males and 13 females were absent.



This was contained in a release signed by Mr Thomas Koffie, Akontombra District Education Director.



According to the release, 1,606 candidates out of 1,649 registered candidates from 38 public and 18 private schools are sitting for the examination in five centres.



Of the candidates present, 924 are males and 682 females.



Mr Koffie expressed satisfaction with the conduct of both candidates and invigilators.



Meanwhile, a visit to the Nsawora and Nkwadum centres by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on day three of the examination saw candidates and invigilators in nose masks.



There were veronica buckets at the entrance of the examination halls in compliance with the COVID-19 safety protocols.