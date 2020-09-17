A pupil of Kpandai SDA Junior High School, Ebenezer Waki, could not complete his Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) after he was involved in an accident Wednesday.

The pupil, who is currently on admission at the Kpandai District Hospital, was injured after a motorbike collided with theirs and another bicycle.

Narrating his ordeal to Adom News, the pupil said he and his brother, on a motorbike, were on their way to buy food when they saw another rider approaching with top speed.

Despite attempts to maneuver their way, the motor rider hit a car, which subsequently hit their motorbike and another woman riding a bicycle.

The impact left the woman deceased with five others, including him and his brother injured.

Two of the five sustained serious injuries and were transferred to the ECG Hospital at Kpandai.

One of the victims, Bisei Babul James, is also a student of St.Joseph Senior High School at Saboba.

Meanwhile, the District Police Commander, DSP Bernard Norgah, has promised to address the media on the issue.