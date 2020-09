Ghanaian songstress, Wendy Shay, has taken a swipe at music lovers who claim she is not good-looking.

The Stevie Wonder hitmaker, a day to the official video release of her new single – Haters In Tears (H.I.T) – a song she featured dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, took to her twitter page to throw shades at social media bullies who always attack her physical appearance.

“See their faces, people who look like insults always insulting Wendy Shay,” she wrote.

