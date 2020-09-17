Kanye West has shared shocking footage of himself urinating on a Grammy Award as he ‘goes into battle’ against labels Universal and Sony to try and retrieve the rights to his own music.

The rapper, 43, posted the vision to his Twitter feed on Wednesday afternoon, which showed one of his 21 Grammys placed inside of a toilet bowl.

“Trust me… I WON’T STOP,” West captioned the clip, which referred to his current bid to gain ownership of his masters – otherwise known as the copyright to his original songs.

90% of the record contracts on the planet are still on a royalty A standard record deal is a trap to NEVER have you recoup, and there’s all these hidden costs like the “distribution fees” many labels put in their contracts to make even more money off our work without even trying. — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

Trust me … I WONT STOP pic.twitter.com/RmVkqrSa4F — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

West has won a whopping 21 Grammy Awards across the past two decades. He is pictured with three of the accolades back in 2005

In a separate tweet, the star also joked that his wife, Kim Kardashian, would represent him in legal proceedings.

Kardashian last year revealed that she was starting a four-year law apprenticeship under the supervision of Attorneys Erin Haney and Jessica Jackson.

However, the reality star has not yet commented on her husband’s latest antics.

Kardashian is taking 24 hours off Facebook and Instagram to protest the spread of ‘hate, propaganda and misinformation’ on the social networks.

West’s current battle with his labels began on Monday, when he attacked the structure of the music industry, declaring that musicians actually had little to no power because record labels owned all of their work.

He took aim at his labels Universal and Sony and vowed not to release any new music until he was freed from his contracts with them.

In a stinging tweet on Tuesday, West also savaged the strict contracts that black NBA players were under, and stated: “The music industry and the NBA are modern-day slave ships. I’m the new Moses.”

Taking to Twitter again on Wednesday morning, the rapper repeated the same sentiment, claiming: “There is no NBA or music industry without black people… fair contracts matter… ownership matters.”

West also shared the screenshots of a private contract he signed with Universal back in 2011, just minutes after he tweeted: ‘I feel so humbled and blessed that God has put me in a strong enough position to do this … Everyone keep praying.. It’s working… I am on my knees this morning.’

He then appeared to address black artists directly, and claimed that there needed to be an overhaul in the business.

“We’ve gotten comfortable with not having what we deserve … they [record labels] allow us to have a little money from touring, get some gold chains, some alcohol, some girls and fake numbers that feed our egos … but we don’t own our masters,” he wrote.

He further accused the media of “trying to kill” black heroes, including Michael Jackson.

He also riffed on the Black Lives Matter movement, by tweeting: “BLACK MASTERS MATTER.”