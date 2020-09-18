A lawyer in South Africa has been suspended for calling a judge “stupid”, according to the Times Live new site.

Rembuluwani Gadabeni is said to have made the comment earlier this month and later refused to back down, IOL reports, saying he told his legal peers “I am not repentant or regretful”.

Times Live says the Legal Practice Council (LPC) investigated Mr Gadabeni, leading to a high court in Polokwane temporarily revoking his licence while a disciplinary inquiry takes place.

“It seems that such conduct is becoming endemic,” LPC chairwoman Kathleen Matolo-Dlepu is quoted as saying, in reference to another lawyer in Johannesburg who was filmed swearing in court.

“The unbecoming behaviour by both legal practitioners shows a total disregard of our judicial system and complete lack of respect for the presiding officer and the judiciary.”