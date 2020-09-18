Ghanaian personality, Michy has set social media agog after sharing photos of her new look.

Her braids, made by a Ghanaian saloon chain, SilverhairGH, has been described as “simple, beautiful and stylish” by many on social media.

In a list compiled by Stayglam for their half a million followers, the virtual beauty mag posted an image of the beautiful entrepreneur among a line up of “43 most beautiful cornrow braids that turn heads.”

In the article, Michy’s braids took the number 1 spot and was hailed as, “long with beautiful braided patterns”.

“It is an easy to wear style and would suit anyone,” StayGlam went on to say.

