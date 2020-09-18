Award-winning Nigerian musician, Patoranking, has pleaded with Ghana star, Thomas Partey to join Arsenal this summer.

Partey has been targeted by Arsenal in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The Gunners are eyeing to improve their midfield and have identified the Atletico Madrid star as a top priority.

The La Liga side have already rejected two bids – a player plus cash (reportedly 25 million euros) – from Arsenal. Atletico have referred to the player’s 50 million euros buyout clause.

With Partey still yet to pen a new deal at Atletico, reports are that the 27-year-old is keen on a move to the Emirates.

Nigerian music star and Arsenal fan, Patoranking, has joined Arsenal fans in urging Partey to make the move to London.

The reggae-dancehall singer is a huge fan of Arsenal and would love to see the Ghana midfielder play for the Premier League club.

READ ALSO

He wrote on his official twitter handle: “Thomas Partey, please come to Arsenal.”

@Thomaspartey22 please come to @Arsenal 🙏🏽 Please My Ghana Brother…I Dey Beg..chai — PATORANKING (@patorankingfire) September 17, 2020

He added, “If Partey signs for Arsenal, 2 hours virtual performance with my band for him and his family and some Atletico Madrid fans.”