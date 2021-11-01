Shatta Michy, the ex-lover of musician Shatta Wale, has stirred reactions on social media with her latest video in which she served as a trotro mate.

In the viral video, Michy born Diamond Michelle Gbagonah is dressed in a black pair of jeans and a shirt with a pair of Nike sneakers to match.

Displaying her versatility to the delight of fans and followers, she hung at the entrance of a green Sprinter bus and called for passengers heading towards Ashaiman and Tema.

From her demeanour and smiles on her face, there was no doubt Michy enjoyed the act as she carried out her duties effortlessly.

Michy took to her Instagram page to share the video captioned: Ashaiman, Tema, Tema🤣🤣🤣🤣 wo ya loooo. Trotro mate for a day was fun😁.

Following her post, social media users have trooped to her comment section to laud her over the activity amid proposals by some followers who said they would want to buy her a bus.

Watch the video attached below:

READ ALSO: