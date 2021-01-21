Shatta Wale’s baby mama, Shatta Michy, has caused a stir with her latest post on social media.

Michy born Michelle Diamond Gbagbonah, has shared a rare old photo of herself which captured her heavily pregnant.

In the photo, she was spotted in a yellow dress and wore a blonde weavon as she poses for the camera inside a car.

Shatta Michy

READ ON:

She took to her Instagram page to put the photo out which she indicated is the only one she has of her pregnant self.

Though the dancehall artiste and his baby mama are no longer together after the latter revealed she had to endure a lot of abuses, they have been blessed with a lovely son, Majesty.