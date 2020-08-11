It seems Shatta Wale’s son Alexander Majesty has an eye for the arts just like his father – and we have a proof of it.

Michy, previously known as Shatta Michy, on Monday, August 10, released three beautiful photos of herself on her Instagram page and revealed that her five-year-old son is the brain behind them.

She handed him her phone Sunday to take photos of her and didn’t expect the outcome. She said she was stunned.

READ ALSO:

Michy also trolled her photographer Chocolate Shot It, saying looks like u won’t be chopping my money again cuz my new photographer charges 1 biscuit 1 kalyppo p3.

She captioned the photos: “When I gave Majesty my phone to take pics yesterday, I never ‘hexperred’ such beautiful shots. @chocolate_shot_it looks like u won’t be chopping my money again cuz my new photographer charges 1 biscuit 1 kalyppo p3. Now back to the focus, slim thick never looked so good.”